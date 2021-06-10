River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 4,340 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $22,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 41,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSM opened at $91.54 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.14.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

