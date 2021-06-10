River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 524,564 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 524,564 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of PBF Energy worth $11,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 3.00. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

