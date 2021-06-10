River Road Asset Management LLC Takes $13.55 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 118,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of American Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in American Financial Group by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 144,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $561,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $11,207,656.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 207,773 shares of company stock valued at $27,002,127 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFG opened at $124.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $141.25. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.94.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $14.00 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

