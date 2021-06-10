RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stake Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,626 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of RLI worth $15,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,569,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,871,000 after acquiring an additional 100,086 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RLI by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 513.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 10.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLI opened at $102.92 on Thursday. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.17.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RLI. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

