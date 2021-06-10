RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,261 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International stock opened at $227.81 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.53 and a twelve month high of $234.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.94. The company has a market cap of $158.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.