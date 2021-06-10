RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $78.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.21. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $79.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

