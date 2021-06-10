RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Roku by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Roku by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.30, for a total value of $8,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,982,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,816 shares of company stock valued at $67,240,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $339.64 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.94 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.62.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.