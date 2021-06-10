RMB Capital Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,189 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Verra Mobility worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -122.57 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

