RMB Capital Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,109 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 20,452 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $330.25 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $338.30. The stock has a market cap of $936.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $25,808,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,075,903 shares of company stock worth $643,900,557 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

