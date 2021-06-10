RMB Capital Management LLC Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Digimarc worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. Digimarc Co. has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05. The firm has a market cap of $576.97 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 176.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

