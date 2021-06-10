RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE LMT opened at $386.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $384.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $409.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.44.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.