RMB Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of JFrog at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 721.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.45. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -299.73. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

