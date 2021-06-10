RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Eastern Bankshares worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EBC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 37.02. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

