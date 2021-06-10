RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,812 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BHC opened at $31.25 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.45.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

