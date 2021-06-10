RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 15,406 Shares of Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,406 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne FLIR were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne FLIR during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne FLIR by 46.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne FLIR by 111.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne FLIR during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne FLIR during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Travis Barton Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James J. Cannon sold 176,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $10,418,621.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,836 shares in the company, valued at $19,864,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,924 shares of company stock worth $20,644,427 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne FLIR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $57.34 on Thursday. Teledyne FLIR, LLC has a 12-month low of $33.39 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.10.

Teledyne FLIR (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $467.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.38 million. Teledyne FLIR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. Teledyne FLIR’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne FLIR, LLC will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Teledyne FLIR’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Teledyne FLIR Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

