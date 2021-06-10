RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 2,273 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,772,000 after acquiring an additional 129,494 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,810,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,796,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $566.66 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.17 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.42. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

