RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 292 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,567 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,851,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $2,359,174,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $514.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $246.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $499.59. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.37 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

