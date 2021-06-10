RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 6,568 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Skyline Champion worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after acquiring an additional 118,269 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at $758,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,854 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,002.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $536,609.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,020.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 306,327 shares of company stock valued at $14,817,209 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

SKY opened at $50.48 on Thursday. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 2.19.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

