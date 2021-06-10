RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Ameris Bancorp worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 16,528 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $55.56 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

