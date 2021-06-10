RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,263 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,806 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of South State worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in South State by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 2.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $86.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

SSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price target on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,136,631.12. Insiders sold 32,358 shares of company stock worth $2,913,977 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

