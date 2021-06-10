RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 139.0% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,124.9% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 74,696 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 180.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 869,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $104,230,000 after purchasing an additional 559,246 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 117.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 264,945 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,751,000 after purchasing an additional 142,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 72,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT opened at $109.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.