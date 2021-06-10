Robert H. Dalrymple Sells 4,300 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $191,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $34,186.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CHMG traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,655. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $200.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.11. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 27.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Chemung Financial
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
