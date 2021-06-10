Robert H. Dalrymple Sells 4,300 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $191,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $34,186.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CHMG traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,655. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $200.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.11. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 25.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 27.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

