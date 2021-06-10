Robert J. Bishop Sells 25,000 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,817.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:UFI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.10. 73,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,691. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $464.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.96 and a beta of 0.83. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $178.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.80 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UFI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 4th quarter worth about $3,521,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter worth about $5,425,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Unifi by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 176,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,389,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,845,000 after purchasing an additional 138,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 104,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

