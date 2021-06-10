Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $282.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s previous close.

V has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock opened at $232.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.72. The stock has a market cap of $452.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.