Roche’s (RHHBY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Erste Group cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of RHHBY traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.45. 1,080,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,603. Roche has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Roche by 55.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Roche by 58.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roche by 135.1% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

