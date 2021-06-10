Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 202,210 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 4,859.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,210 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 43,961.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 87,923 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,277,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,483,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,114.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 277,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 254,718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07.

