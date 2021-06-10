Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Itron worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 6.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,641 shares of company stock worth $338,833. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITRI opened at $96.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -70.76, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Itron’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

