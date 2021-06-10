Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,635 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

