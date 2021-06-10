Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,340 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,624,000 after acquiring an additional 246,978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after buying an additional 117,710 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 770,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,897,000 after buying an additional 44,643 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 662,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,736,000 after buying an additional 46,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 338,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 17,584 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.07.

