Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,590 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 810,716 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $343.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.72 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.64.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.