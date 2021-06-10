Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 339,969 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 593.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,969 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Owl Rock Capital worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,738,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,198 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,051,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 1,855.8% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 905,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 859,293 shares during the last quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,275,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,868,000. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $510,363.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at $597,289,397.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $1,454,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,589,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,024,744.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,793,052 shares of company stock worth $25,719,490. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The company had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCC shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.