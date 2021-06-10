Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Generac by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 810,716 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after acquiring an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $343.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.68. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.72 and a 12 month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.64.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

