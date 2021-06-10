Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $5,014,130 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $450.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.12. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

