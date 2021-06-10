Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 295,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,224,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 218.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 651.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 352,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,630,000 after buying an additional 305,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $1,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

PTON opened at $106.97 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 172.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,433,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 744,804 shares worth $80,530,619. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

