Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.62.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,797,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Insiders sold a total of 196,816 shares of company stock worth $67,240,348 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $339.64 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.94 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 441.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.