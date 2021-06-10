Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $5.21 Million Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Iridium Communications worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRDM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 15.1% in the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth $752,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth $539,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.38.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

