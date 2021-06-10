Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,793 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Iridium Communications worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Iridium Communications by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 38,036 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Iridium Communications by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 299,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after buying an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.91 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IRDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.