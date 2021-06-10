Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 593.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,969 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Owl Rock Capital worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.74 on Thursday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 93.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 101,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $1,454,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,589,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,024,744.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,289,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,793,052 shares of company stock valued at $25,719,490. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

