Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 167,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $85.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.14 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.80.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

