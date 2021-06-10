Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palmer Knight Co grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $931,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 13.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,573,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $154.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.52. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.