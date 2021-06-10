Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 4,859.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,210 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

