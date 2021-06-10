Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Itron worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $670,234,000 after buying an additional 1,393,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Itron by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,104,000 after purchasing an additional 814,324 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Itron by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,615,000 after purchasing an additional 351,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 876,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,076,000 after purchasing an additional 290,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,798,000 after purchasing an additional 234,533 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

ITRI stock opened at $96.23 on Thursday. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -70.76, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.98.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,602.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,641 shares of company stock valued at $338,833 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

