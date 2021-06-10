Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,340 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 83.2% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 132,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 59,984 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $27.42 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07.

