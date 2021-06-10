Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Sets New 1-Year High at $281.37

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $281.37 and last traded at $280.36, with a volume of 728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $279.15.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total value of $909,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 319 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total value of $88,136.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,477. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.6% in the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $1,402,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

