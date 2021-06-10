Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 370 by Morgan Stanley

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 370 target price from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROG. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 320 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 342.38.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

