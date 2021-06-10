Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Holdings Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Roku were worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $339.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.10 and a beta of 1.77. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total transaction of $105,267.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $105,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.30, for a total value of $8,982,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,982,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,816 shares of company stock valued at $67,240,348. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

