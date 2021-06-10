Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Roku by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,706,000 after buying an additional 476,242 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roku by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,226,000 after buying an additional 189,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Roku by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,879,000 after buying an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.30, for a total value of $8,982,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,982,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,816 shares of company stock worth $67,240,348. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $339.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.07. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.94 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.62.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

