Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Shares Down 5.7%

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) shares traded down 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.32. 63,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,359,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Financial Group downgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.49.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million. On average, analysts predict that Romeo Power, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

