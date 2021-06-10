Ronald A. Robinson Sells 2,952 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $444,600.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,482,209.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Alamo Group stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.48. 25,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,464. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.85 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.62.
Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.
About Alamo Group
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.
