Ronald A. Robinson Sells 2,952 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $444,600.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,482,209.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alamo Group stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.48. 25,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,464. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.85 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.62.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.