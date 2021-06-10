Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Gap Down to $13.47

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.47, but opened at $13.13. Root shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 36,820 shares trading hands.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Root in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Root in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of Root stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $403,975.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,186. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Root by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Root by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in shares of Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Root by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

